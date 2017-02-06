This NBA Star Posted The Sweetest Photo With His Premature Daughter

It's a beautiful day for NBA star JR Smith, who was able to hold his one-month-old daughter for the first time. Smith's wife, Jewel Harris, gave birth to their daughter Dakota in January, according to Entertainment Tonight. Dakota was five months premature, and weighed only one pound at birth. "Today is one of the greatest days of my life," Smith posted on Instagram Monday. "Today I get to hold my youngest for the first time! GOD is GREAT! #DakotaStrong."
Smith, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, was sidelined with an injury just before Dakota's birth, according to Cleveland.com. Five days after she was born, he and Harris posted a video to Uninterrupted asking for prayers. "She's five days old today, her name is Dakota, and she weighs one pound," Harris said in the video. "We know we're not the only family going through this, who has been through this, and who will ever go through it, and that's why we decided to share what we're going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers, and we'll do the same for everyone else." Smith, Harris, and their other two daughters — Demi and Peyton — have been at Dakota's side since.
