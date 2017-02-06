America’s Leading Fortune Cookie Writer Just Quit After 30 Years

Writer's block is, unfortunately, a plague that even the most skilled and experienced writers can't avoid. Don't believe me? Just take a look at Donald Lau. You may not recognize his name, but you're most certainly familiar with his work. According to Money.com, Lau has served as Wonton Foods' chief fortune cookie writer for over 30 years. That's quite a run, but it looks like he's finally throwing in the towel due to a wicked case of writer's block. Lau recently told Time that he used to write as many as 100 fortunes a year. These days, he's lucky if he can churn out two or three a month. So, Lau is passing the fortune writing torch on to James Wong, who just so happens to be the nephew of Wonton Foods' founder. You'd think after 30 years of service Lau would be content to just retire, but he's actually continuing to play a role in the company even if he's no longer predicting the future. You see, Lau has also long served as the company's Chief Financial Officer, and he says he will continue to occupy that position. Like all good writers, Lau clearly understands the importance of having a backup gig.
Advertisement