It looks like Modern Family star Sarah Hyland might have a future career as a pop star. Hyland will appear on Thursday's episode of Lip Sync Battle, facing off against DeAndre Jordan, center for the Los Angeles Clippers. And based on this teaser, it looks like Jordan will have some serious competition. In the episode preview, Hyland lip syncs to The Pussycat Dolls' 2005 hit "Don't Cha." Her rendition features a pink set designed to look like the toy Jeeps from the original music video. The actress might be lip syncing, but she's got the dance moves down pat. And she nailed the pop star look, too: windblown hair, a latex skirt, and neon sneakers. Check out the preview below.
And here's the original Pussycat Dolls video, in all of its early-aughts glory.
