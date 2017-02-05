How To Save Money & Guarantee Good Weather For Your Wedding This Year

If you're planning a wedding in 2017, hate to break it to you, but it's going to be very expensive. Like, horrifyingly so. The average couple reportedly spends about $35,329 on their wedding day — which is almost $3,000 more than last year. While that is certainly not good news for your wallet, WalletHub has put together a handy guide that will help you pick the location that will offer you the most bang for your buck. After looking at 150 most populated U.S. cities, the personal finance website found that the most wallet-friendly place to get married is El Paso, TX, which has the lowest average wedding cost. Everything is bigger in Texas, except the cost of weddings, since Brownsville, TX lands at second on the list. Knoxville, TN; Springfield, MO; and Memphis, TN round out the top five. When it comes to what locale will offer you the best weather on your big day, it's safe to say you want to go west. The top three cities are all in California: Glendale, Riverside, and Bakersfield. It's clear desert climates pretty much guarantee a rain-free day, which is why Scottsdale, AZ and Henderson, NV also land on the list. Word to the wise, you may want to rethink that outdoor wedding if you're looking to have it in Boston, MA. It is the wedding location with the worst weather. Want a lot of options when it comes to picking out your dress? WalletHub says you'll want to shop in Orlando, FL, which has the most bridal shops per capita. The city that Disney built also has the most flower shops per capita. If you're looking for the ultimate wedding destination, though, you're going to want to go to Vegas, baby. WalletHub found it was the best place to get married based on three things: cost, facilities and service, and activities and attractions. Las Vegas, NV is ranked at 57 for cost, putting it in the mid-range of 150 cities surveyed, but it gets high marks for the services brides and grooms have access to. Not to mention, it's listed at number one for activities and attractions because who doesn't want to do a little gambling and catch a show from Jennifer Lopez or Britney Spears. They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but we think you can make an exception for your wedding.
