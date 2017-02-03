As Due Date Comes & Goes, Jessa Duggar Hangs With Her Sisters

A very pregnant Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) looks to be in great spirits during a recent hangout with her sisters. In an Instagram photo posted Thursday, she posed alongside Jana, Jill, and a friend, according to Us Weekly. The group smiled happily while grabbing Starbucks. "Time with the sistas! Due date has come and gone," she said. "Guess babe just wants to hang out in there for a bit longer!"
Jessa, 24, and husband Ben Seewald, 21, announced in August that they were having a second child. In January, big sister Jill, 25, announced that she and husband Derick Dillard, 27, were expecting a baby boy. Jessa and Ben have yet to confirm the baby's sex. According to a video on the family's website, Jessa originally felt it would be a boy. Spurgeon's little bro or little sis was expected to arrive just a couple days ago on February 1. Looks like the couple's new addition is waiting to make a dramatic entrance.
