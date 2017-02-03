Here’s Why This Mother Is Proud Of Her Triplet Pregnancy Scars

The answer is yes. While the scars mean her body doesn't look like the traditional pictures you see of women in the media, they're a reminder of something so much more important — not just of her triplets, but what she went through to birth them. For instance, after the pregnancy, Fortin went through some "pretty dark days." Sleep deprivation, anxiety, depression, all these things were sometimes too much to handle, but the scars are reminders of why it was worth it. "The more I thought about my postpartum 'baby bump,' my little pooch, my saggy muffin top, the wrinkles and the scars; the more I couldn’t stop thinking about my hope triplets. I would choose my hope wounds over and over again," Fortin writes. "I wouldn’t trade my story for anything."