Here’s Why This Mother Is Proud Of Her Triplet Pregnancy Scars

In case you missed it: New Blog Up: Celebrating My Scars. Link in Bio. "As I reflected on the story God has written for me and how special my hope wounds are, I wanted to do something to creatively and beautifully represent them. I have seen dozens of maternity milk bath photos and they are gorgeous. I wondered if a photo like that would be just as gorgeous in my postpartum body. I hope you may also be inspired to love and embrace your postpartum body because behind those wrinkles and wounds is a beautiful story and woman of strength who brought life into this world." #fortitrio #tripletmom #tigerstripes #postpartumbody #postpartumdepression #bebraveyou #motherhood #momlife #motherhoodsimplified #postpartum #mombod #hopewounds #proudmommy #babies #postpartummom #mystory #birthwithoutfear #selflovegeneration #ig_motherhood #teammotherly #postpregnancy #inspirepregnancy #celebratingpostpartum #mombod #postpartumbody #celebratingwomanhood #mummytummy #babybelly #birthofamama #bumpbirthandbeyond #empoweredbirthproject
New Blog Up. Celebrating my Scars. Link in Bio. "Despite how difficult my postpartum was and sometimes still is, what I see more than anything when I look at my Hope wounds is a beautiful and loving Mama trying to do all she can to provide the greatest love and care for her miracles. I see a strong woman who not only fought and conquered infertility, but spoke up and ultimately didn't let postpartum anxiety and depression beat her. There is so much beauty in that when I look at my Hope wounds." #fortitrio #tripletmom #tigerstripes #postpartumbody #postpartumdepression #bebraveyou #motherhood #momlife #motherhoodsimplified #postpartum #mombod #hopewounds #proudmommy #babies #postpartummom #mystory #birthwithoutfear #selflovegeneration #ig_motherhood #postpregnancy #inspirepregnancy #celebratingmotherhood #wivesandmothers #empoweredbirthproject #mummytummy #babybelly #pregnancybeyond #stretchmarksarebeautiful #fourthtrimester #stopcensoringmotherhood