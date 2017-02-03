Story from Health Trends

Here’s Why This Mother Is Proud Of Her Triplet Pregnancy Scars

Kathryn Lindsay
Society frequently forgets that children aren't the only products of pregnancy. Often, the process leaves permanent marks, including bumps, stretch marks, and even scars. For Desiree Fortin, who gave birth to triplets, this is something she struggles with every day. In a photoshoot and accompanying blog post, the mother opened up about her struggle to accept her post-pregnancy body, as well as why she wants to accept her scars for exactly what they are.

In case you missed it: New Blog Up: Celebrating My Scars. Link in Bio. "As I reflected on the story God has written for me and how special my hope wounds are, I wanted to do something to creatively and beautifully represent them. I have seen dozens of maternity milk bath photos and they are gorgeous. I wondered if a photo like that would be just as gorgeous in my postpartum body. I hope you may also be inspired to love and embrace your postpartum body because behind those wrinkles and wounds is a beautiful story and woman of strength who brought life into this world." #fortitrio #tripletmom #tigerstripes #postpartumbody #postpartumdepression #bebraveyou #motherhood #momlife #motherhoodsimplified #postpartum #mombod #hopewounds #proudmommy #babies #postpartummom #mystory #birthwithoutfear #selflovegeneration #ig_motherhood #teammotherly #postpregnancy #inspirepregnancy #celebratingpostpartum #mombod #postpartumbody #celebratingwomanhood #mummytummy #babybelly #birthofamama #bumpbirthandbeyond #empoweredbirthproject

A photo posted by Desiree Fortin (@thefortintrio) on

"Recently, I was genuinely congratulated, twice in one week, on my 'baby bump.' I am not pregnant," the post begins. "However, I do have a little left over postpartum pooch, but I have always felt amazing and proud of my body after having my triplets; what I went through to bring them into this world, and the scars that represent my story." The leftover skin caused her to start questioning her worth and appearance. "Was I really proud of the wounds left behind on my stomach after carrying and delivering my triplets?" she asked. "Was I really beautiful? Do I really appreciate the fact that these scars represent the miracle of life? Did I truly understand the value of my hope wounds?"

New Blog Up. Celebrating my Scars. Link in Bio. "Despite how difficult my postpartum was and sometimes still is, what I see more than anything when I look at my Hope wounds is a beautiful and loving Mama trying to do all she can to provide the greatest love and care for her miracles. I see a strong woman who not only fought and conquered infertility, but spoke up and ultimately didn't let postpartum anxiety and depression beat her. There is so much beauty in that when I look at my Hope wounds." #fortitrio #tripletmom #tigerstripes #postpartumbody #postpartumdepression #bebraveyou #motherhood #momlife #motherhoodsimplified #postpartum #mombod #hopewounds #proudmommy #babies #postpartummom #mystory #birthwithoutfear #selflovegeneration #ig_motherhood #postpregnancy #inspirepregnancy #celebratingmotherhood #wivesandmothers #empoweredbirthproject #mummytummy #babybelly #pregnancybeyond #stretchmarksarebeautiful #fourthtrimester #stopcensoringmotherhood

A photo posted by Desiree Fortin (@thefortintrio) on

The answer is yes. While the scars mean her body doesn't look like the traditional pictures you see of women in the media, they're a reminder of something so much more important — not just of her triplets, but what she went through to birth them. For instance, after the pregnancy, Fortin went through some "pretty dark days." Sleep deprivation, anxiety, depression, all these things were sometimes too much to handle, but the scars are reminders of why it was worth it. "The more I thought about my postpartum 'baby bump,' my little pooch, my saggy muffin top, the wrinkles and the scars; the more I couldn’t stop thinking about my hope triplets. I would choose my hope wounds over and over again," Fortin writes. "I wouldn’t trade my story for anything."
