Wendy’s New Fries Are All About The Bacon

Usually, the only condiment of choice if you're eating fries at Wendy's is a Frosty. (If you've never tried dipping a piping hot deep fried potato in a milkshake, trust us, you're missing out.) However, the fast food chain just released its newest French fry side, and it's making us want to change things up. Bacon Ranch Fries just dropped at fast food chain, and we're more than a little intrigued. According to Wendy's, this new menu addition is a pile of natural-cut french fries topped with chunks of Applewood smoked bacon, a blend of three cheeses, and creamy ranch sauce. The Wendy's website suggests pairing the Bacon Ranch Fries with its Asiago Ranch Chicken Club. We can definitely see how those two ranch-tastic foods could be a match made in fast food heaven. BrandEating notes that the Bacon Ranch Fries are Wendy's worthy follow-up to its Bacon Sriracha Fries, which made their debut in November. Those, of course, come with Applewood-smoked bacon, cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, and Sriracha aioli. It looks like Wendy's is on a bit of a bacon kick, and we're certainly not complaining.
