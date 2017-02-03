Story from Health Trends

Some People Aren’t Sure What To Think About Pornhub’s New Sex Ed Site

Kathryn Lindsay
On Wednesday, Pornhub launched the Pornhub Sexual Health Center in an effort to create a space for users to learn about sex, sexuality, and relationships. Almost immediately, people were lauding the site for providing a platform for something that is so often inadequate in the American school system: sex ed.
"As a leading provider of adult entertainment, we thought it important that we also offer a platform on which carefully sourced information about all aspects of sexuality be made available to our viewers," vice president Corey Price told Refinery29 about the launch. However, not everyone is totally on board.
Some people don't think a porn company should be behind teaching safe and realistic sex, while others don't know if the company's intentions are all that genuine.
A large company pushing for sex education is undoubtedly a good thing, but knowing that it's now a major competitor for smaller, less financially stable sex ed organizations is a bit of a downer.
It's easy to see both sides. Websites like Sex, Etc. and the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States shouldn't suffer because a bigger company makes more money and comes with a ready-made audience, but Pornhub's new site could target a different demographic: people who are curious about sex and porn but less so about Googling the nitty-gritty of what it all means. As Pornhub has pointed out on Twitter to people unsure about the project, it's still in the very early stages. We'll just have to wait and see how it unfolds.
