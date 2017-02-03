Pornhub just launched a site for sex education & as a kid that grew up religious, repressed & ignorant, I support it https://t.co/bU7KmPbMMa pic.twitter.com/j6zHeIdGQ9— Brocke Addison (@AddBrocke) February 2, 2017
Great idea. Go to where the users already are.— Rosie Webster (@DrRosieW) February 2, 2017
"Pornhub wants to be the hottest destination for sex ed" https://t.co/PAmxj5eOxJ
Torn. Pornhub sex ed site? One hand, PH has unprotected sex, on other more young ppl learn unrealistic sex thru porn https://t.co/7d15hCxoZt— Katie Watts (@katieolivia92) February 3, 2017
"Hmm, how should we combat this social problem we've apparently unleashed"— ❄️ Lux Alptraum ❄️ (@LuxAlptraum) February 2, 2017
"How about with a medium that peaked in popularity a decade ago?"
@chrisdraper Given their influence/££ pornhub, in this arena, could (and likely will) beat non-profit sex ed sites in search rankings.— Girl on the Net (@girlonthenet) February 2, 2017
@pilot @mashable There are already a lot of great sex ed info sites for youth. So, I dunno, could this be a Porn Hub marketing ploy?— Alice Dreger (@AliceDreger) February 2, 2017