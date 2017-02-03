Story from TV Shows

In Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Women Face A Disturbing Reality

In Hulu's latest series, The Handmaid's Tale, audiences are in for something heavy. Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss plays Offred, who lives in the dystopian Republic of Gilead. Offred is a reproductive slave. She exists for the sole purpose of child-bearing. Like other women in the republic, she plays one of a few singular roles, which also include wife and servant. "I had another name but it's forbidden now," Offred (Moss) opens the latest trailer. We're then given a glimpse into her old life and her new one, where now...she's just trying to stay alive. Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel, and Samira Wiley also star. The 10-episode series is based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood and will debut on Hulu April 26. Watch the chilling trailer, below.
