Ina Garten’s Assistant Just Did The Sweetest Thing For Her Birthday

Attention, everyone! There's a birthday girl in the house, and it just so happens to be our favorite culinary goddess, Ina Garten. That's right, today, the Barefoot Contessa turns 69 years old. So how exactly does such an expert on cooking and entertaining celebrate her big day? Well, based on her recent Instagram post, two key ingredients for a great birthday are sweet friends and tasty food. The Cooking For Jeffrey writer just added a photo of a delicious looking birthday treat, which she refers to as a "banoffee." The banana toffee tart is beautifully decorated with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, and it's topped five twinkling birthday candles. The dessert was made even sweeter by the fact that it was baked for Ina by her assistant, Lidey Heuck. The photo was captioned, "It's my birthday and Lidey baked me a pie — I mean a tart!! Yum!!! #banoffee."
