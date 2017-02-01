Being able to think on your feet and come up with creative substitutions are skills that definitely come in handy in the kitchen. Recently, someone known on Twitter as @wallahi proved that they have said kitchen chops in the most unexpected way. No, he didn't tweet a helpful ingredient substitution suggestion for your favorite recipe. His trick was a little less, ahem, useful and a lot more hilarious. On Monday, @wallahi tweeted a photo of a sandwich he had prepared for himself. He was about to pack it up and realized he had run out of sandwich bags. What's a guy to do? Well, he got very creative and reached for a few dime bags. Check it out.
i ran outta sandwhich bags smh the struggle is real pic.twitter.com/Op7iFYfjAf— ab maha (@wallahi) January 31, 2017
Yes, @wallahi painstakingly cut his sandwich into tiny squares so they would fit inside the small bags known to be used for $10 worth of marijuana. Since being posted, the photo has received 199,061 likes and has been retweeted 78,599 times. It may be a little unorthodox but, hey, it worked. And, Twitter seemed to think it was pretty clever kitchen hack, so win-win.
