This Hilarious Sandwich Photo Is Going Viral

Olivia Harrison
Being able to think on your feet and come up with creative substitutions are skills that definitely come in handy in the kitchen. Recently, someone known on Twitter as @wallahi proved that they have said kitchen chops in the most unexpected way. No, he didn't tweet a helpful ingredient substitution suggestion for your favorite recipe. His trick was a little less, ahem, useful and a lot more hilarious. On Monday, @wallahi tweeted a photo of a sandwich he had prepared for himself. He was about to pack it up and realized he had run out of sandwich bags. What's a guy to do? Well, he got very creative and reached for a few dime bags. Check it out.
Yes, @wallahi painstakingly cut his sandwich into tiny squares so they would fit inside the small bags known to be used for $10 worth of marijuana. Since being posted, the photo has received 199,061 likes and has been retweeted 78,599 times. It may be a little unorthodox but, hey, it worked. And, Twitter seemed to think it was pretty clever kitchen hack, so win-win.
