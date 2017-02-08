



And now in 2017, there's So Cosmo, where Barnwell now ironically appears alongside Coles as a "Brand Coordinator" for the magazine. Additionally, Coles is contributing to a scripted series on Freeform, Issues, which is inspired by her own life as an editor. To summarize: that's a shit-ton of shows about MAGAZINES and the people who work at them, which is crazy because the truth of the matter is that anyone who is really doing work has no time to be involved in a reality series. Unlike its predecessors, So Cosmo isn't weeding out the weakest (or most poorly dressed) links; it's giving itself a pat on the back. Print publications are folding, but Hearst Publications wants you to know it's not only surviving — it's thriving. Their staff members are desirable city slickers who are as dedicated to their job as they are to getting a perfect blow-out. That's why Bravo has a dozen shows about Real Housewives who go to lunch and gossip because working professionals have no time to talk trash —they're running an empire. While it's true that more so than any other industry, the magazine world is especially illustrious with its bougie events, and writers grappling with content ranging from sex positions to women's rights to celebrity news, it's also the most competitive. And now, with the buzziest content existing on the internet, print publications are having to constantly adapt to the changing environment which is essentially: more digital, less print. But regardless of the likelihood of even the biggest of publication titles folding, it's nice to see Cosmo keeping the dream alive. Because everybody wants to be us. Isn't that right, Meryl?