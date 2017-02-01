Study Finds Getting More Sleep Can Lead To Better Sex

The next time you find yourself hitting snooze one-too-many times, you can tell yourself that it's all in the name of good sex. Research from the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) reveals that the more sleep someone gets, the more likely they are to both want and enjoy sex. The study observed more than 93,000 women between the ages of 50 and 79. They reported how satisfied they were with their current level of sexual activity as well as the quality of their sleep, including whether or not they suffered from insomnia. From this data, researchers found that while the amount of sleep didn't affect how often women had sex, it did change how much they enjoyed it. Not getting enough rest the night before means you can spend the day simply going through the motions, and this also applies to the bedroom. The participants who slept fewer than seven or eight hours a night found less satisfaction in their sexual experiences, even though they still had sex as often as someone who was perfectly well-rested. "There are effective treatment options to help with sleep disruption and sexual satisfaction, including hormone therapy," said JoAnn Pinkerton, MD, executive director of NAMS, said in a statement. Technically this research focuses solely on women who are menopausal and postmenopausal — but your alarm clock doesn't need to know that. No matter the age group, there's nothing wrong with a little extra sleep.
