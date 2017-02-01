This #TGIT Star Handed Out Free Pizza To Protesters At LAX

This story was originally published on January 31, 2017. Alfred Enoch always manages to make our Thursday nights a little bit better with his performance on ABC's How To Get Away With Murder. In real life, Enoch made Sunday night a bit better for protestors at Los Angeles International Airport by showing up with some free food. Enoch and a few of his fellow HTGAM co-stars were spotted at LAX's #NoBanNoWall protest this past weekend, but the 28-year-old actor wasn't just there to exercise his democratic freedom. He also offered support to his fellow protestors by passing out free pizza. Jack Falahee, who plays Connor on the TGIT show, posted a photo of Enoch holding a box of pizza at the rally Sunday evening. The box had a sign attached to the lid that read, "1984 belongs in the fiction section. Let's keep it there." In his post, Falahee explains that his co-star handed out the slices to hungry protesters.
According to Mic, this wasn't the only food-centric act of kindness that occurred at the #NoBanNoWall protests over the weekend. At JFK, the crowd received 30 pizzas from one Muslim-American family. Clearly, Enoch and others know what an effective motivator pizza is, and how well it keeps up morale.
