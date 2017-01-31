Here’s How To Get On Gordon Ramsay’s New Show

Think you're an amazing home cook? Why not put your kitchen skills to the ultimate test by cooking for one of the toughest and hardest to impress chefs around, Gordon Ramsay?! Chef Ramsay has a brand new show in the works, and it's a cooking competition between teams of four regular home cooks. Each team will prepare a signature dish, and the best dishes will win cash prices. The casting website explains that you can compete with a group of any three other people. It could be family members, friends, or co-workers. According to Fox17, each hour-long episode of Ramsay's new show will have surprise guests and VIPs in the dining room.
To apply, visit thatfoodshow.castingcrane.com and fill out the form. The application involves questions about your skill level, team members, and favorite dishes. Just think, competing on this new Fox Network show could get you glory, money, or at the very least, you could see a coworker get yelled at by Gordon Ramsay.
