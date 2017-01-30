Let's be honest: Winona Ryder won the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Yes, there were many winners (including the cast of her show, Stranger Things), but Ryder overwhelmingly won the show. During her co-star David Harbour's passionate acceptance speech for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, Ryder gifted the audience with an array of incredibly crafted facial expressions that ranged from wonder to confusion to excitement to bewilderment. The internet started speculating why Ryder appeared to be so entranced by Harbour's speech, and now Gaten Matarazzo is here to set the record straight. He tells TMZ that she simply couldn't understand what Harbour was saying because she couldn't hear him. "I think it’s just because she couldn’t hear what David was saying," he told the gossip site while at the airport. He also called her faces "awesome" (which they absolutely were). Considering that Harbour was yelling (really yelling) the speech, it's confusing to think that Ryder wouldn't be able to hear his words, but he was talking pretty fast. I could barely follow his train of thought. But at the end of the day, we don't really need an explanation for Ryder's rollercoaster of emotions. She was thrilled to win an award, after having an incredible comeback of a year. I'd frankly be more surprised if she had just stood there calmly. Where's the fun in that? She is an actress after all.
