Taraji P. Henson Perfectly Describes Why We Need Hidden Figures

If you haven't seen Hidden Figures yet, Taraji P. Henson is about to make you sprint to the theater. The actress, who is nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award along with her fellow Hidden Figures castmates, talked about her adoration for the film, and why she thinks it has become such a hit (other than the fact that it's a phenomenal picture). Henson said that while the movie helps to inspire young girls to pursue careers in science and math, it hits audiences at a deeper level. "I believe this movie is bigger than myself," she told E!'s Giuliana Rancic. "I think this movie is bigger than any award show. It's so much bigger than us all. It's a story about unity, when we're in our worst of times how we can come together, and get on the right side of history. So it's a reminder of what we need to do right now, today." She also revealed that she, along with her Pharrell Williams, bought out entire movie theaters all over the country, so anyone could see the film. We are beyond grateful to have actors like her in Hollywood during times like these.
