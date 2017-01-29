Orange Is The New Black is one of those shows where the characters are so authentic, beloved, and one-of-a-kind that it's hard to imagine anyone else in their roles. Tonight at the 2017 SAG Awards, we learned that this was nearly the case for Danielle Brooks and her character, fan favorite Taystee. During a red carpet interview, E! News' Brad Goreski asked, "Is is true that you actually almost turned down your role in Orange Is The New Black?" (Meanwhile, the jaws of OITNB fans everywhere simultaneously dropped.) "Yes, because the first scene I had to be topless and I was really nervous because I knew this was the first time that people would be introduced to me," Brooks said. "And I was like, is this the direction that I want to go?" (OITNB viewers will remember that we met Taystee is in the premiere, while she's waiting for new girl Piper to finish up her shower. Remember her "You got them TV titties!" line?) Brooks is thrilled she made the right call, as she explained to Goreski, "I'm so glad that I did not turn it down, 'cause it has changed my life." Ditto, girl. Watch Refinery29's Facebook Live red carpet show below:
