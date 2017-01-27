Bruegger's Bagels is celebrating it's 34th anniversary next week. The bagel business was founded in Troy, NY way back in 1983. Now, Bruegger's has locations in 26 states and Washington, D.C. As a thank you to all its loyal patrons, the chain is giving away a whole bunch of free bagels, and you can get in on that action.
Thrillist reports that on Thursday, February 2, customers can get THREE bagels free of charge. All you have to do is fill out a little form, here. Then, you'll receive a coupon via email. Present the mobile coupon or a printed copy at your local Bruegger's to get your bagel freebies. The offer is only valid between the time the store opens and 11 a.m., so make sure you arrive in time. Happy birthday Bruegger's. It's a delicious honor to celebrate with you.
Thrillist reports that on Thursday, February 2, customers can get THREE bagels free of charge. All you have to do is fill out a little form, here. Then, you'll receive a coupon via email. Present the mobile coupon or a printed copy at your local Bruegger's to get your bagel freebies. The offer is only valid between the time the store opens and 11 a.m., so make sure you arrive in time. Happy birthday Bruegger's. It's a delicious honor to celebrate with you.
Advertisement