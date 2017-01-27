Emilia Clarke’s New Role Might Be Her Most Romantic Yet

While we'll have to wait and see whether or not Daenerys Targaryen ascends to the Iron Throne, we are getting a few previews of what Emilia Clarke will be doing in the meantime. THR reports that the actor just signed on to star in The Beauty Inside — and it sounds pretty much perfect for Clarke after her turn in the romantic sob-fest Me Before You. In her latest move toward becoming the next romantic movie queen, Clarke's role in the remake of the Korean blockbuster, which was originally released in 2015, will have her portraying a woman who falls for a man who wakes up every morning in a different body. With real-life love being so complicated already, it seems unnecessary for movies to throw in time travel and body-switching, but we're not the ones in charge, so roll with it. Every day, after finding himself in someone else's physical body, the dedicated dude seeks out his girlfriend to continue their relationship, even if that means she has to face a different guy (or girl) when they meet up. If that sounds a little overwhelming, here's the trailer for the original Korean release, which might shed a little light on the plot and offers a little preview of the film's rom-com tone.
There's no release date yet, but there's already good news (aside from Clarke's starring role) behind the scenes. Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, the duo behind The Fault in Our Stars, are set to write the script.
Advertisement