Mindy Kaling Could Be Heading Back To NBC Very, Very Soon

Even as The Mindy Project chugs towards its Valentine's Day return, Mindy Kaling could have another major comedy project on her hands. Though it doesn't have a title yet, TVLine reports that she's been tapped by NBC to produce and co-star in a comedy pilot. The move would be a return to the network for Kaling, who memorably starred as Kelly on classic sitcom The Office. She'll be partnering with Charlie Grandy, who worked with her on The Mindy Project. "The as-yet-untitled potential series follows Vince, 'a charismatic gym owner with no ambition who lives with his younger brother Michael, a gorgeous idiot,' per the official synopsis," TVLine writes. "But the dude-bros’ are thrown for a massive loop when Vince’s teenage son arrives on his doorstep, courtesy of Vince’s high school fling Priya." That sounds kind of exactly like the plot of Three Men and a Baby. While we don't have super high hopes that the untitled project will rise to the heights of Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson, we're willing to give it a shot. After all, Three Men (as Baby-heads know it) was the highest grossing film of 1987. And it's first in the hearts of people that enjoy watching men trying to rear a baby.
