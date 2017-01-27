A Burger King Got Busted For Selling Weed

If you're prone to getting the munchies after you partake in some marijuana, one Burger King location in New Hampshire was ready and willing to give you grub and refill your stash. However, police officers broke up the operation after they caught wind of two employees adding a little something extra to orders. According to SeacoastOnline, an assistant manager and an employee at an Epping, NH, Burger King were selling marijuana through the drive-through window. When customers asked for "extra crispy fries," they got a coffee cup filled with marijuana along with their Whoppers and Chicken Fries. Vice reports that Garrett "Nasty Boy" Norris, 20, was "charged with sale of a controlled drug and possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute." His shift manager, Meagan Dearborn, 19, was "arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute and unlawful possession of alcohol." Both were released on $2,500 bail. Maybe they should consider taking the operation to Oregon? CNN reports that the Beaver State will be home to the nation's very first drive-through recreational pot dispensary. It's set to open on April 20.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws. To learn more, click here.
Advertisement