Kit Harington is a great actor. He really is. Thanks to his serious face and his perfect curly 'do, his Game of Thrones character, Jon Snow, will live on forever as one of the bae-iest television characters of all time. But then there's this. And by "this" I mean the trailer for his new western thriller, Brimstone. Other than the fact that I am immensely jealous of his co-star Dakota Fanning for getting to share what looks to be a steamy moment with Harington (she says she "loves" him), I am very upset by whomever told Harington that he should speak with a Southern accent. It's sooooo bad. It hurts. I cringed. Based on what we know about the film, it is takes place in the "Old American West" area, which means maybe Harington should have asked, "What about a nice, safe Midwestern accent, instead?" Regardless, I'll still see the movie, out this March. He plays a surly cowboy, after all.
