Here’s Your Chance To Compete On Top Chef Season 15

Fans of Bravo's Top Chef will be ecstatic to know that the cooking competition show has officially been renewed for a 15th season. If you're a faithful follower, recreating the dishes at home and placing bets with friends over which of the contestants will be named the top chef, it might be time to get even more involved. If you're thinking not possible, I'm already addicted to the program, think again. You can now invest even more time and energy into the Emmy award-winning Top Chef by trying out to be a competitor next season. According to Bravo's website, past contestants and "friends" of the show, will be hosting "appointments" at restaurants in a few different cities. Appointments will take place in San Francisco, Dallas, and New Orleans. The likes of Traci Des Jardins, John Tesar, and Isaac Toups are just a few of the famous chefs judging try-outs. These appointments will take place starting this weekend, so you better start sharpening your knives. If you visit Bravo's casting page and find that there aren't any appointments happening near you, there's also an option to apply via email. To enter this way, you must send in a completed copy of this 19-page application, a cooking/plating video, 3-5 photos of yourself, 10-15 photos of "finely plated food," your resume, and a copy of your driver's license. And, be sure to note that all applications must be received by February 17. This could be your chance to show off your culinary prowess. Or, just a chance to meet Tom Colicchio in person.
