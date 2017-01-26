The Devil Wears Prada Is Becoming A Broadway Musical

Gird your loins! The Devil Wears Prada is making its way to Broadway. And it's becoming a musical. According to Entertainment Weekly, Elton John himself will compose the music for the musical adaptation, which will use material from both the 2002 book by Lauren Weisberger and the 2006 movie, starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. Paul Rudnick, a well known playwright and screenwriter, will write the book and the lyrics. John is already beaming with excitement over the news, based on EW's quotes from his press release. "Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theatre is super exciting," he says. "I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture." While details of the production timeline are still under wraps, we can't help but hypothesize about how the glamorous film will be brought to life onstage. Considering that the two leads (Hathaway, Streep) both have the chops for the Broadway version of their iconic film, maybe John can convince them to join the cast. Just image: Hathaway and Streep — talk about a sold out show. There are also a few original song titles that immediately come to mind: "The Cerulean Blues," in which Miranda Priestly would chastise Andy Sachs for her comment about blue bargain bin sweaters. Then there would be the "Cubed Cheese Cha-Cha" where a stomach flu ridden Emily would lament about her dieting woes while doing the cha-cha. To quote the great Miranda Priestly: "Everybody wants this." And man, do we want this musical.
