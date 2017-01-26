There’s A Real Life Brunch Festival & We Want IN

Let's face it, adulthood is hard. Paying bills and having to make difficult decisions can leave you in a constant state of anxiety. Luckily, there's one bright spot that lifts us right out of the misery of adulting, and that's weekend brunch. There's nothing quite like it. You can sleep until noon and still get an amazing breakfast, and it's a totally legitimate excuse to start drinking way before 5 p.m. As an ode to this lovely weekend ritual, there's now a festival that celebrates all things brunch. BrunchCon is coming to Brooklyn in March, and according to GrubStreet, it will feature 50 restaurant vendors and an open mimosa bar. There will also a hangover lounge — critical — and brunch-themed goods for sale at the BrunchCon Market. This will all go down on March 26, 2017 at Grand Prospect Hall. Between now and February 15, you can purchase tickets for $55. After that date, the price will be increased to $60.
If you're not in New York but are still looking to get in on the brunch festivities — we don't blame you — BrunchCon could very well be coming to a city near you at some point this year. Los Angeles locals can look forward to BrunchCon on August 13. L.A. is the only other city that has a set date so far, but the BrunchCon website shows there are expected events in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and D.C. If you're in any of those areas, you can sign up to receive emails about dates, ticket sales, and other details. You can also apply to be a vendor, here. BrunchCon sounds like a good way to pay homage to the best part of your week. Here's hoping it comes to your city.
