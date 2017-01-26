“It was shocking and painful to learn I could not end my pregnancy in New York even after it was determined that my baby could not survive,” said Erika Christensen, one of the women in the NYCLU report. “I naively thought New York cared about my health and my rights. It was awful to have to get on a plane in that moment, fly across the country and spend thousands of dollars to get the care I should have had here.” To circumvent the law, women could spend up to $25,000 to travel across the country and legally obtain health services that could have and should have been provided to them at home. The NYCLU hopes this report will urge legislators to move abortion regulations from the criminal code into the Public Health Law, updating New York Public Health Law to reflect a woman's constitutional right to choose.