Editor's note: A&E has informed us that there were two family members onset on the day this was filmed. Because we're living in a country that doesn't seem all that capable of protecting the lives of its most vulnerable citizens, Joann Johnson saw her son's dead body on an A&E show. Live PD's broadcast last Friday showed the South Carolina mom her 37-year-old son Benjamin, shot dead in Richland County. The broadcast showed the son laying dead on the lawn in front of the house they shared. His killer hasn't been caught. "The way they showed it on TV, that's wrong," Johnson told local TV station WLTX19. "For a parent to find out about their child...You don't do that." The police department, which was not coerced by force into allowing camera crews to follow them, offered a non-apology. "[The] Richland County Sheriff's Department was not behind the cameras," Lt. Curtis Wilson, a spokesperson for the department, told WLTX19. "We agreed to let Live PD ride with us on a Friday night. We don't tell them what to shoot." Great. Johnson is forced to watch her son's body, lit by the harsh lights of reality television, and is met by a giant shrug. Watch the video report below.
