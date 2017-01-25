This Guy Moved His 89-Year-Old Neighbor In With Him When She Got Sick

Cook, who has no children or close family in California, first offered Salvatore a glass of champagne when he knocked on her door five years ago after months of saying hello through their kitchen windows. "She offered me a glass of Champagne — it's her favorite drink — and we just sat down and talked," Salvatore told TODAY. "We connected right away. Back when she was a young adult, she had a lot of friends who were gay, and I'm also gay, so I think it made her feel safe at home and at peace to sort of have that bond again." "Moving her in... it feels as though it was meant to be all along," he said. "It's really fulfilling to be there for her."