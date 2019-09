This Device Lets You Play Video Games With Your Vagina

Doing Kegels is kind of like flossing — we know it helps, but we never do it as regularly as we could. A new product called Perifit wants to change that. An exercise device that's inserted into your vagina, the Perifit syncs with your iPhone, iPad, or Android so you can monitor your pelvic floor and increase your strength. The best news? You do it by playing games. For perhaps the first time ever, your vagina can play video games by using the Perifit and syncing it with one of the five different exercises on the app. Training programs include pre and post-pregnancy, preventative training, urge incontinence, stress incontinence, and intimate wellbeing, all created by physiotherapists and midwives for the best results. Which one you choose depends on your particular needs. The device itself is 1.1 inches in diameter and made of medical grade silicon, complete with two sensors that communicate with the app. Users complete the various game by contracting and relaxing their muscles, demonstrated below.