This Device Lets You Play Video Games With Your Vagina

Doing Kegels is kind of like flossing — we know it helps, but we never do it as regularly as we could. A new product called Perifit wants to change that. An exercise device that's inserted into your vagina, the Perifit syncs with your iPhone, iPad, or Android so you can monitor your pelvic floor and increase your strength. The best news? You do it by playing games. For perhaps the first time ever, your vagina can play video games by using the Perifit and syncing it with one of the five different exercises on the app. Training programs include pre and post-pregnancy, preventative training, urge incontinence, stress incontinence, and intimate wellbeing, all created by physiotherapists and midwives for the best results. Which one you choose depends on your particular needs. The device itself is 1.1 inches in diameter and made of medical grade silicon, complete with two sensors that communicate with the app. Users complete the various game by contracting and relaxing their muscles, demonstrated below.
The Perifit is available through Indiegogo, where the campaign is a whopping 1606% funded. While the product is expected to retail for over $150, you can still snag an early bird special for just $99, shipping sometime around April 2017. "We believe it is shocking that 1 out of 3 women experience pelvic floor problems," co-founder Cyril Haoudi said in a statement to Refinery29.. "Kegel exercises are not working for most women because they are boring and difficult to perform efficiently alone, so we spent the last 24 months reinventing the pelvic floor workout. Perifit is a powerful exercise tracker for your pelvic floor, giving you better core strength, control, and yes, even better sex." Learn more about Perifit over here.
