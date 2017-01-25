Yes, The Bachelor is a reality television show. But wouldn't you agree that it's more like a football game? There are teams, fantasy leagues, and a whole lot of commentary from the sidelines. Football wouldn't be the same without play-by-plays from the peanut gallery, and neither would The Bachelor. This is the gift social media has given us: minute-by-minute opinions from the Twitterverse to keep us engaged.
Monday's episode — the fourth of the season — saw two one-on-one dates and one scatologically inclined group date. Overall, the episode wasn't terribly exciting. Nick Viall went on a date with Danielle L., who seemed sweet, and Raven, who seemed less so. (I'm going to go ahead and call it: Neither will win.)
Twitter wasn't enthused with the two contestants, either, although Raven got a bit of attention for her tale of witnessing adultery. Much of the focus Monday night went to Corinne, the season's villain, who attended the group date. The date, now that you've asked, sent the contestants to a farm, where they shoveled poop and milked cows. Corinne was not down for the "poopy." Twitter was down with Corinne saying "poopy."
Ahead, find the Twitter reactions that kept us laughing throughout the episode. It's like an online Bachelor roundtable — read along, and get the internet's colorful recap of Monday's show.