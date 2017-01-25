Teen Mom 2 Star Chelsea Houska Welcomes Adorable Baby Boy

Yesterday Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans welcomed a baby girl. Today another star of MTV's hit franchise gave birth. Chelsea Houska, 25, welcomed an adorable baby boy named Watson Cole. When it rains it pours. Houska announced the new addition to her family on Instagram. "Welcome to the world, sweet boy," she said with a blue-heart emoji. Aww.
In a blog post last July, titled "And Then There Were Four," Houska announced that she and then-fiancé Cole DeBoer were expecting. “We are beyond excited for this journey and can’t wait to share it with you all! Big sister Aubree is also extremely excited and it’s no secret that she is hoping for a girl...” she wrote. Aubree is Houska's first child from her previous relationship with Adam Lind. She and DeBoer tied the knot last fall.
