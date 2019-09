The Reason This Waitress Got A $450 Tip Will Give You Hope

You've likely seen some version of the same story in the news over the past months: Minorities being harassed in many parts of the country, especially after the election . It's a dark narrative that underscores how deeply fractured our country is. But earlier this week a group of men in D.C. flipped this perception on its head with a beautiful act of kindness. Rosalind Harris, a 25-year-old waitress, got the surprise of her life when three white, Trump-supporting men from Texas left her an uplifting note and a $450 tip (on a $72.60 bill), The Washington Post reports.

Harris, who is Black, served the men at Busboys and Poets, a local restaurant with a distinct social justice mission. She guessed correctly that they were in town for the presidential inauguration (one was wearing a "Make American Great Again" hat), but that didn't stop them from being friendly and fun. When it was time to leave, the men left Harris a 625% tip along with a note. "We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people," the note reads. "Not race. Not gender. Just American."