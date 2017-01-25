In the post, Bearchell opens up about her past relationship with her body. "To be truthful, I restricted my food intake intensely at previous pageants and was miserable, self-conscious and I never felt good enough," she writes, going on to explain that there was no "perfect" weight that stopped her from comparing herself to others. No matter how much she lost or didn't eat, she never felt good enough. It took some time before Bearchell realized that she wasn't battling her body, she was battling herself. "My body is not naturally lean and that's okay," she continues. "I am healthy. I am fit. I am confident. I am me."