This Plus-Size Brand Just Announced MAJOR News

The nation's capital is about to get a major dose of fashion. Online retailer Eloquii is bringing its plus-size collection off the computer and into the real world with a temporary pop-up shop at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, just a metro stop away from D.C. proper. This is a huge step for the online-only store, which has earned a huge following (This is Us star Chrissy Metz wore Eloquii to the 2017 People's Choice Awards and SNL's Aidy Bryant wore an Eloquii dress to the Emmys.) by offering a variety of apparel, including workwear and special-occasion options, in a larger range of sizes. According to Mariah Chase, Eloquii's CEO, the pop-up shop is a response to consumers wanting to touch, feel, and try on clothes before making a purchase. "What we hear from [the customer] is she wants to have a real fashion store," Chase told Glossy. "She wants to have a fashion experience that’s like our site: just for her. There is nothing like being able to try things on, no matter what your size is — and we hear from many of our customers that they would love to be able to try something on, to be able to talk with someone and feel the fabric." By having a real-life store, Eloquii's not only giving shoppers the instant gratification that comes with brick-and-mortar shopping, it's also using the store to see exactly what consumers are responding to and what differentiates the online shopping experience from shopping in a store. The store is set for a three-month run and will be outfitted with plenty of iPads digital signage to direct shoppers to the newest items and offer up styling suggestions. "There’s been a focus on bringing digital technology to the offline experience," Chase added. "We want to make sure that we’re doing it because the customer wants it and it benefits them — not just doing it for our own sake, to say we have interesting technology in our store." Previously, there were a few Eloquii stores when the brand was still part of The Limited. Following its split from the brand, the stores shuttered. Chase describes the new store as a reflection of the brand's new identity and customer preference. While there's no word yet on what'll happen to the pop-up shop after the three months (which we're sure will be super-successful), Chase insists that she hasn't ruled out the idea of permanent locations.
