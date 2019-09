Nestlé Is Releasing 3 Candy Snack Mixes & We Can Hardly Wait

Nestlé has tons of classic candies that make perfect midday treats. Depending on what you like, you might find yourself regularly reaching for a Baby Ruth, a Butterfinger, or a pack of Goobers. No matter which one you favor, it's always a nice pick-me-up, but perhaps you've recently been looking for an alternative to you usual candy break. Lucky for you, Nestlé is about to roll out a line of new products for weary snackers. Earlier today, CandyHunting posted an announcement to Instagram , which stated three brand new Nestlé Snack Mixes could be coming to a shelf near you very soon. The photo showed bags of Buncha Crunch snack mix, Butterfinger snack mix, and Raisinettes snack mix. Each package is labeled "sweet & salty," basically the best flavor combo around.