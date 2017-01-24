Nestlé Is Releasing 3 Candy Snack Mixes & We Can Hardly Wait

Nestlé has tons of classic candies that make perfect midday treats. Depending on what you like, you might find yourself regularly reaching for a Baby Ruth, a Butterfinger, or a pack of Goobers. No matter which one you favor, it's always a nice pick-me-up, but perhaps you've recently been looking for an alternative to you usual candy break. Lucky for you, Nestlé is about to roll out a line of new products for weary snackers. Earlier today, CandyHunting posted an announcement to Instagram, which stated three brand new Nestlé Snack Mixes could be coming to a shelf near you very soon. The photo showed bags of Buncha Crunch snack mix, Butterfinger snack mix, and Raisinettes snack mix. Each package is labeled "sweet & salty," basically the best flavor combo around.
Based on the photo from CandyHunting, you can expect to find a variety of different delicious bits in each pack. The Raisinette snack mix comes with Raisinettes, shredded coconut, and peanuts, while the Buncha Crunch one consists of Buncha Crunch clusters, Toll House white chocolate morsels, and actual miniature chocolate chip cookies. The Butterfinger snack mix will make any peanut butter lover nuts with its combination of Butterfinger crumbles, tiny graham cracker cookies, peanuts, and Toll House peanut butter morsels. We're not sure if these fall under the snack or the dessert category, but we honestly don't really care either way.
