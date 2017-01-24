Skittles’ Super Bowl Commercial Is Our First Taste Of What’s To Come

The best part about the Super Bowl is the commercials. There, I said it, and I'm not ashamed. Every year, I look forward watching the ads, and I often turn on the game without even knowing which teams are playing. I'm tuning in just for the hilarious and weird ads, and I know I'm not the only one. Some years are certainly better than others, but it's always hard to tell how your usual favorites — Doritos, Budweiser, M&Ms — will end up performing. Today, one of the very first Super Bowl 51 commercials was released, and if this ad is any indicator, it's going to be a good year for commercials. The sneak peek ad comes to us from Skittles, and it puts a delicious twist on a classic romance trope. The commercial opens to a young man throwing Skittles up to his crush's window as a way of trying to get her attention. Instead of bouncing off her window, they soar inside and directly into her mouth. And, the audience quickly finds she's not the only one enjoying the fly away candy. I know it's supposed to be a joke, but this kid might actually be on to something. Throwing Skittles through your beloved's window seems like a very effective way to get him or her to fall deeply in love with you. See it for yourself here: