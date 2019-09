George H.W. Bush Has Been Moved Out Of The ICU

The whole time now-President Trump was getting ready to be elected, was then inaugurated, and then, as Aziz Ansari said in his monologue on Saturday Night Live , had an entire gender protest against him, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush were not doing well. On January 14, George Bush, 92, was brought to Houston Methodist Hospital after experiencing shortness of breath, according to ABC News . Later that same day, 91-year-old Barbara entered the same hospital with bronchitis. But don’t you worry. A pic was released earlier today of this fearless couple, now on the mend, and they are looking mighty fine. The photo was posted on Twitter by Jim McGraw, their post-White House spokesman. In it, they thanked their “fellow Americans and friends from around the world for their prayers and good wishes.” You can check it out below.