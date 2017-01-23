If you're single and currently on the hunt for a partner, you've probably had to endure your fair share of awkward coffee dates. Depending on how long you've been in the dating game, you may very well be sick of hearing or seeing the "Let's meet for a coffee soon and get to know each other better" line. Match.com feels your pain, so it came up with a unique alternative. There's a new pop-up coffee shop in London called Espresso Yourself, and it was created by the folks at Match.com. Metro reports that at this café, when patrons receive their drinks, they will see the face of a single person 3D printed onto the milk foam. If you're looking for more than just a pretty face, don't worry because facts about the person will appear on the side of the coffee cup, as well. The cup will also include a link to the person's Match.com profile, so if you're enjoying the taste of your coffee and liking the looks of their profile, you can head online to connect and set up a date. If you happen to see a potential match IRL while you're at the cafe, there's also an option to print your own face on a coffee and give it away. I'm not sure handing a stranger a coffee with a picture of your face on it is more normal or less nerve-racking than simply starting a conversation with him or her, but it's worth a try especially if the latter technique has yet to work out for you. To learn more about this unusual coffee shop, check out the video below.
