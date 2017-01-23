There’s A Very Easy Way To Get FREE Shake Shack Right Now

This is a public service announcement for all you Shake Shack fans out there. Be warned, your mouth is about to start watering uncontrollably as you read the following message. You may or may not know that last month your fave burger joint released a new app for iOS. With it, you can skip those notoriously long lines by placing your order and paying ahead of time. That all sounds great, right? Well, to make downloading the app seem ever more appealing, the chain is giving away a FREE ShackBurger to everyone who downloads it between now and the end of February. According to an Instagram post from Shake Shack, all you have to do is download the app and create an account. Pick a location and your desired pick up time then place your order for a single ShackBurger. At check out, type in the promo code "shackappy," to get your burger without having to pay a thing.
You can pick up your phone right now or save this giveaway for a rainy day, but definitely don't forget the offer ends on February 28. Even after you take advantage of the limited-time promotion, there are plenty of perks that come with using the app. Imagine never having to wait in line for your Shake Shack ever again.
