Victoria Season 1 Episode 3 Recap: Mr. Darcy, Is That You?

He does have some good points, however. Victoria is more concerned with making bon mot about how newly invented postage stamps require her people to lick her face than she is with how the poor live in the country she supposedly runs. Of course, as a man, he can roam the streets independently to witness children begging on the streets. Which would she prefer, flattery or truth? That's a tough one for anyone to answer. Then, at last, we got the most Jane Austen-y of scenes in the woods. Stick-in-the-mud Albert is all flush from a fast horseback ride and the feeling of Waldeinsamkeit, or being at one with nature. (Side question: If she grew up speaking German with her mother, shouldn't she know what that word means?) What I really need to know is the German word for the way Tom Hughes hair gets deliciously floppy when he's excited. Victoria, too, lets her hair down, and with that goes the last of Albert's reserve. "I like to see you unbound," he says. Really. You might say that's a bit over the top. You also might say I watched this scene four times for the sake of recapping. Because that almost-kiss! And how he swoops in and tears his shirt (again!) to make a splint for little Dash's broken leg! However concerned she is for her pup, V can't help catching an eyeful of his biceps. Then, sad trombone, they had to go and talk about Melbourne. It's like he's the Wickham to their Darcy and Lizzie Bennet. Except not, because Melbourne ultimately does his small part to save the day by making it known to Albert that he's going to retire soon, characterizing his relationship with the queen as more professional than personal. Victoria, too, has realized she'll need to let her pet prime minister go. While I'm inclined to agree with the baroness that Albert doesn't respect the queen enough, Victoria seems to be putting herself in a position to make him do so. The way she sets the scene to woo him with flowers and candles before proposing to him signals that this isn't just tradition she's following — she's marrying him by choice, and from here on, she plans to maintain her position of power. (Unfortunately, having nine children will kind of ruin that plan eventually.) Speaking of women who hold their own, Skerrett is awesome this episode. She's got some pretty strong morals, resisting the temptation to steal something the queen probably would never miss, and instead giving up her lace collar for the sake of her sister and niece. Yep, Mr. Francatelli, the queen can have her consort, but this career girl will do just fine without a man in her life.