The Imaginary Inauguration That Happened In The BBC’s Subtitles Is Way Better Than The Actual Inauguration

As you can see from the footage, in Better Inauguration World, after Obama told Trump to "shut it" he also said (quite Britishly) "Oi! Leave him alone," presumably referring to whoever was the latest brunt of Trump's bullying . Other winning subtitles included "Just tell him to get out of my face" and "No-one wants you here. You're only in a mood because Mo's gone." See, Michelle Obama had obviously just left Better Inauguration and gone ahead to the after-party, leaving the men to work out their differences and make nice. Then, according to the subtitles, the pair of Presidents debated whether they were willing to risk getting in trouble with Mum and whether Kev should join their family. All in a day's work in Washington.