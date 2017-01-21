The Imaginary Inauguration That Happened In The BBC’s Subtitles Is Way Better Than The Actual Inauguration
Update: The BBC issued a statement about these subtitles, indicating that they didn't mean to make a joke. A BBC spokesperson said, “We have not found any evidence or had other feedback from viewers that our main output covering the inauguration was subtitled incorrectly.”
This story was originally published on January 20, 2017.
This morning, in this world, Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States. This morning, in an entirely different world that exists only in our imaginations but also apparently in the subtitles on BBC News, President Barack Obama told President Trump to "Just shut it, yeah?" Because that's what the BBC is for, folks. In times like these, we can always count on the network for interactive inauguration comparisons, charming usage of words like "loo," and accidental subtitle swaps telling a story that's way better than reality. The Evening Standard reports that the stray subtitles accidentally tacked onto the inauguration footage were actually from the popular British children's show, The Dumping Ground. Twitter user @kaytality first tweeted about the mishap earlier today, posting a video of the inauguration airing with its new and improved dialogue roll. And it was, as she says, glorious.
BBC News have the wrong subtitles on and it's pretty glorious #Inauguration #TrumpInauguration #Trump pic.twitter.com/IqM0ZAksIo— Specs ? (@Kaytality) January 20, 2017
As you can see from the footage, in Better Inauguration World, after Obama told Trump to "shut it" he also said (quite Britishly) "Oi! Leave him alone," presumably referring to whoever was the latest brunt of Trump's bullying. Other winning subtitles included "Just tell him to get out of my face" and "No-one wants you here. You're only in a mood because Mo's gone." See, Michelle Obama had obviously just left Better Inauguration and gone ahead to the after-party, leaving the men to work out their differences and make nice. Then, according to the subtitles, the pair of Presidents debated whether they were willing to risk getting in trouble with Mum and whether Kev should join their family. All in a day's work in Washington.
