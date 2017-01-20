What was the transition from television to film like for you?

“It’s always tricky. It’s not an easy thing to do, especially when you’re the lead of a show and everyone identifies with you as a specific character. But I’ve been working really hard and trying to get people to see me in different roles. I’ve been auditioning my butt off actually. One at a time, hopefully tipping my way into a new chapter.” Do you still get nervous for auditions?

“Sometimes. Not all the time. I just find it more fun. And if I am nervous, I just use nerves toward the energy.” I know that you won’t spill secrets about whether or not you’ll be returning for the final season of Vampire Diaries. But how do you feel about the series ending?

“It’s bittersweet. It is such a big part of who I am and gave me so many opportunities. The show is so great and so beloved for so many. Of course it’s going to be sad for everybody, but it had a great long run. Eight years is no small feat. It was very successful and very admired for a very long time. And I think now if there’s no story to tell, then we should end it on a good note.” You and Drake overlapped on Degrassi: Next Generation. What was it like working with him?

“Great! He’s a really talented actor. At the time I had no idea that he had musical aspirations. Maybe others did; I was kind of a newbie when he was in his final few seasons. We all hung out and we were all friends. It’s great to see all the amazing things he’s doing now.” I can imagine that’s kind of surreal to see him now as this huge rapper.

“He’s blown up in a gigantic way and he deserves all the accolades.” Do you have any talents besides acting that we may be getting a glimpse of?

“I will not be coming out with a rap album any time soon. Don’t hold your breath [laugh].” What about a La La Land-esque musical where we might see some bomb vocals from you?

“I don’t know about bomb vocals. I would never be able to do Broadway, eight shows a week. I don’t have that kind of voice. But with a little bit of autotune... If they can help me out I might be able to pull something together.” We have seen people with less talent do more, so anything is possible.

“This is true, so maybe there’s hope for me yet.”