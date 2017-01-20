What 3 Soothsayers See In America’s Future — & What They Think We Should Do

On the day of Donald Trump's inauguration, we can't help but wonder: What comes next? What do the next four years really have in store for Americans?
Since we haven't quite finished our psychic intuition training, we turned to three soothsayers of different disciplines to give us a look into the future. Tali and Ophira Edut (also known as the AstroTwins), tarot card reader Theresa Reed, and lunary guide Vanessa Kunderman shared their visions of Trump's presidency with R29, and the takeaway across all of their readings is surprisingly clear.
Yes, there are challenges ahead of us, but they can also be seen as opportunities for adjustment and learning. As the soothsayers taught us, when you resist change, you have nowhere else to go. It's only when you accept that change has happened that you can determine your next step. We may not have an exact snapshot of what the country will look like in 2020, but thanks to these predictions, we have reason to be hopeful.
