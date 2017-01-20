UnREAL Beats Bachelor Again, Casts First Female Suitor

UnREAL, a TV show based on creator Sarah Shapiro's experience working on The Bachelor, often beats its inspiration to representation landmarks. In just its second season, the show featured a Black bachelor. Now it's breaking ground again and casting Caitlin FitzGerald as its first woman suitor, TVLine reports. She'll be vying for bachelorette Serena's love alongside the customary heaping helping of man meat. All your favorite backstage people, like Rachel (Shiri Appleby), Quinn (Constance Zimmer), and Everlasting creator Chet (Craig Bieroko). Technically, this isn't a TV first. A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila featured an equal number of men and women contestants. Unfortunately, Tequila later became a Nazi. Naturally, it's disappointing that the Bachelor series has never featured a bisexual contestant. But at its core, that show is highly conservative. The creators are invested in selling a white-washed version of American life to which the highest people can aspire to is marriage. Whatever window dressing is given to the show, it remains a fantasy that love can win the day. So we hope that one day there's a Black Bachelor or a bisexual one, but we won't be holding our breath.
