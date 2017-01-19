I am soooo here for a good true crime show, but I never thought the words "true crime" would match up so perfectly with "sitcom." Alas, that's exactly what NBC's new TV series Trial & Error is: a mockumentary-style sitcom in the vein of Netflix's Making A Murderer. The new show, which airs on NBC beginning March 7, centers on big-time New York lawyer Josh (Nick D’Agosto) who must defend poetry professor Larry (John Lithgow) when he's accused of killing his wife. Unfortunately, there's a whole bunch of evidence stacked against the defense, including roller skating tracks found around the body (skating is Larry's preferred method of exercise) and photos from Larry's illicit affair. And the fact that Larry's first wife was also murdered by being pushed through a window. Check out the trailer.
Advertisement
True crime may be a very big deal these days, but it wasn't The Jinx or Making A Murderer that had the most influence on the new series. According to Deadline, show creator Jeff Astrof came up with the idea for Trial & Error after watching The Staircase, a 2004 French television documentary series about a novelist accused and eventually convicted of killing his wife. With so much true crime on TV these days, I'm all about a show that takes a step back and sees the absurdity in even the most morbid of situations. And, of course, I'll need something to hold me over until season 2 of Making A Murderer hits Netflix.
Advertisement