Taboo Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Meet The 19th-Century Mic Drop

"We are an angry nation," Dumbarton says, pointing a gun at Delaney's head. "I'm counting on it," he answers. How does he manage to make every conversation go his way, even when people are vowing to kill him? Speaking of which, we meet another of his few friends in this world, an old army buddy named Atticus (Stephen Graham), with a fascinating compass tattooed on his head and suspicious blood splattered all over his face and arm. (Don't tell me that's from the horse, please.) He'd like payment for not murdering the elder Delaney when someone tried to hire him for the task — we later learn it was Zilpha's lovely husband. Atticus agrees to lend his eyes and ears to Delaney's cause. Thanks to Winter (Ruby-May Martinwood), a young girl who may or may not be whorehouse madam Helga's (Franka Potente) daughter, Delaney is also aware of a silver-toothed Malaysian man who's out to kill him. It seemed a little rash to just set the guy's boat on fire without even confirming what he was up to, but who are we to judge? Back on his own ship, Delaney finds the shackles that indicate it once carried slaves. Cue the flashbacks to his own shady past, which prompt him to freak out and carve a bird into the floor. According to the credits, the foreign language he's been speaking is Twi, the language of the Ashanti people of Africa. It's a lot of credit to the show and to Hardy that he can be naked and yet completely not sexy in this haunting scene. He's super sexy, however, when he shows up at the will reading and dumps a pile of coins in front of all the people his father owed. That's a 19th-century mic drop right there... Until, oops, there's a little, redheaded hitch in his plan: Mrs. Lorna Bow Delaney (Jessie Buckley), his father's supposed widow. Is she the real deal, despite the fact that she's also an actress? Did she enter dear old dad's life before or after he was poisoned out of his mind? Either way, she may be about to sue for some or all of Nootka Sound. He can worry about all that after he gets over being stabbed in an alley. See, James? We'd all be better off if you traveled solely by dashing, romantic horseback.