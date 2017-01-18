John Krasinski Was On Law & Order: Criminal Intent & He’s Not Afraid To Show It

It's Dick Wolf's world, and we're all just living in it. That's especially true for Hollywood actors, half of whom have, at one point in their lives, been on the TV show creator's payroll by guest-starring on Law & Order and/or one of its many spin-offs. That includes one John Krasinski, who this week embraced his former appearance on a 2004 episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent (the Vincent D'Onofrio one) after a fan took the trouble to screenshot his beanie-capped cameo as basketball player Jace Gleesing. God bless the internet.
So many got their start on Law & Order. Even @johnkrasinski pic.twitter.com/wJQ9SNaQzx— Annie Marie (@DaniPayson) January 17, 2017
"So many got their start on Law & Order. Even @johnkrasinski," the fan tweeted. The episode in question is season 3's "Mad Hops," about the connection between a private investigator's death and a local high school basketball team. No shame in that game. Krasinski was quick to own up to the role. "These are their stories... DUN, DUN!" he shot back.
Advertisement
These are their stories... DUN, DUN! https://t.co/vKKrg8b46i— John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) January 17, 2017
Goren and Eames would be proud.
Advertisement