This Polarizing Early Aughts Trend Is Getting A 2017 Reboot, Literally

While you've been busy trying to figure out why you continue shading a shoe brand whose comfort level even you can't resist, Ugg added yet another high-fashion designer collaboration to its roster. After partnerships with Jimmy Choo, Teva, and Preen, the California-based brand has teamed up with 3.1 Phillip Lim to debut a men's footwear collection, and it's pretty legit. Ahead of its release this fall, we've got a look at one of four styles from the collection. Apparently, the designer's inspiration was quite simple. "My approach was ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.' I didn’t want to change the product, I wanted to add to it," Lim told WWD. "I love the simple nature of UGG — uncomplicated, an indulgence for your feet. The challenge and fun of the collaboration was to honor the perfect simplicity of the UGG form while adding a 3.1 Phillip Lim stamp." That stamp, by the way, will include plaid, pops of color, and some zipper detailing. Pricing will start at $250, which is steep compared to the regular prices of its classic boots averaging around $170, but hey — that's the price of luxury footwear these days, isn't it? The collaboration is part of the brand's yearning to appeal to a broader, younger audience (a.k.a. millennials). Apparently, Ugg's men's line makes up for 15% of the brands total sales, meaning Cameron Dallas better get his manicured toes in a pair of these, stat, if they want Gen. Z-ers to take them seriously.
But if you ask us, the collab is a pretty compelling reason to focus on Ugg's future instead of its past. Because, sure: They may not always hit the mark, but given the proper styling treatment (and campaign face), they're on their way to being a legitimate wardrobe staple, in or out of the house. .
