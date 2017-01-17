This New Service Lets You Eat Your Favorite Hometown Food No Matter Where You Are

For many people, homesickness is wrapped up in a serious craving for their favorite regional foods. For me, it's Krystal cheeseburgers, Duke's mayonnaise, and perfectly ripe Georgia peaches. A startup called Goldbely recognizes that those cravings are real and those special dishes or foods have the power to make your feel so much better when battling a serious bout of homesickness. That's why the service is making it easier for you to get your hometown and regional favorites shipped right to your door anytime you want. The Goldbely website explains its mission is to find "the legendary local restaurants, amazing artisans, and great gourmet food purveyors that produce amazing regional products," and it wants to connect you to those products. With Goldbely's help, you can discover foods you've never tried or even heard of from another part of the country or get your hands on those dishes you've been missing from home. You can choose food from specific iconic restaurants or pick a subscription package by food type to get the best of the best from all over the country every month. A recent TODAY Show segment explained that when you order through Goldbely, the food will arrive at your door disassembled, and you'll have to do the preparing. They point out that having to make the food yourself isn't the same. Still, it seems like it might be worth a try, depending on how intense your cravings are.
